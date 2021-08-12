Divergent Planning LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Divergent Planning LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 90.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 1.7% of Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $477,895,000. Wind River Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,928,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 358.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 470,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,795,000 after buying an additional 368,040 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,532,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,523,000.

VT remained flat at $$105.64 on Thursday. 872,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,157. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $77.64 and a twelve month high of $105.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.04.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

