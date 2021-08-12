Divergent Planning LLC Has $18.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Divergent Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 84.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,163 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 15.4% of Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Divergent Planning LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $18,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moller Financial Services raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $796,000.

NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.50. The company had a trading volume of 93,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,906. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.44 and a one year high of $139.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.41.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

