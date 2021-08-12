Divergent Planning LLC Has $45.05 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Divergent Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 36.5% of Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $446.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,709,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,418. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $447.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $433.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.