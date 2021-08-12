Divergent Planning LLC Invests $11.43 Million in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Divergent Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 215,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,428,000. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Divergent Planning LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,869,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,214,000 after buying an additional 517,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,450,000 after purchasing an additional 157,878 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 753,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,992,000 after purchasing an additional 46,812 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 392,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,837,000 after purchasing an additional 17,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 382,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 90,938 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMBS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.21. The stock had a trading volume of 21,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,225. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.16. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $52.95 and a twelve month high of $53.82.

