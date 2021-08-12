Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

DHC has been the subject of several other reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

NASDAQ:DHC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.79. 940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,323. The company has a market capitalization of $903.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $5.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

