dMY Technology Group, Inc. III Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DMYI)

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,020 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,242% compared to the average daily volume of 225 put options.

Several analysts have weighed in on DMYI shares. Westpark Capital began coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMYI. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 1st quarter valued at $13,424,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter valued at $8,474,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the first quarter worth about $5,924,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,821,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,941,000. Institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22.

dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.

