DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Shares Down 2.4%

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY)’s stock price was down 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $21.10. Approximately 21,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 89,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNBBY)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Further Reading: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.