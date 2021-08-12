Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 8,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 70,042 shares.The stock last traded at $67.50 and had previously closed at $65.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCBO. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares set a $70.00 price target on shares of Docebo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docebo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.61.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 million. Analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at about $766,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Docebo by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 26.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

