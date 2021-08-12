Docebo (TSE:DCBO) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$86.00 and last traded at C$85.72. Approximately 209,307 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 93,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$82.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$63.80 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Docebo from C$85.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Docebo to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Docebo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$76.70.

The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$75.51.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

