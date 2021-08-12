Dock 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $50.07 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, Dock has traded 25.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0848 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dock has a total market capitalization of $58.54 million and approximately $50.07 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00092467 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00056120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003018 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.35 or 0.00874467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00110683 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. Dock’s official website is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

