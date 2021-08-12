Doctors Coin (DRS) Price Up 10.9% Over Last Week

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $212.05 million and $4.51 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00063086 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000681 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

