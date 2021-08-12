Dogecoin Trading 30.2% Higher This Week (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000592 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $34.33 billion and approximately $5.59 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.27 or 0.00372586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006597 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000457 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000037 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,826,957,265 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

