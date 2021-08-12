Domani Wealth LLC Has $101.40 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Domani Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,274 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 20.5% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $101,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $409.15. 2,295,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,924,148. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $295.04 and a 52-week high of $409.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.22.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.