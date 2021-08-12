Domani Wealth LLC Has $13.97 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.8% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $13,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.16. The company had a trading volume of 22,060,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,575,246. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $142.09 and a one year high of $234.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.73.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.