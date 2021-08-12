Domani Wealth LLC Has $21.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 4.3% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $21,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 36,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $273.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 708,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,732. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.54.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

