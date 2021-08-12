Domani Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Domani Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 73,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000.

Shares of DFAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.55. 407,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,147. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $28.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.86.

