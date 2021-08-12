Domani Wealth LLC Sells 2,507 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Domani Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 2.4% of Domani Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $3,489,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,672,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $282.98. 862,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,480. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $273.59. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $284.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.