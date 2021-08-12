Domani Wealth LLC Sells 5,765 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.3% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $80.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,304,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,562,014. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

