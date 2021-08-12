Domani Wealth LLC Sells 90,754 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Domani Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,754 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $11,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,017,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,950,981. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.60.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

