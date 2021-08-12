Domani Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Domani Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,766 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,669,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,797 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,472.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,286 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,000 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.21. 1,432,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,583. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.59.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

