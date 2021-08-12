Domani Wealth LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renasant Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $446.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,709,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,345,418. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $447.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $433.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

