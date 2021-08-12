Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy accounts for 1.4% of Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,822,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,581,666,000 after acquiring an additional 115,860 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,619,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,697,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,590 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,230,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,204,000 after acquiring an additional 452,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 23.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,755,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,198,000 after acquiring an additional 908,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

NYSE D traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $77.36. 3,185,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,594,125. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

