Donald Engel Buys 5,000 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) insider Donald Engel bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BLNK traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.09. 4,136,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,043,563. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.78. Blink Charging Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 3.85.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.14). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 30.48% and a negative net margin of 310.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLNK shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth $607,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 708.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 101,570 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

