Donut (DONUT) Price Hits $0.0079 on Top Exchanges

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last week, Donut has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Donut has a market cap of $950,727.77 and $627,191.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00046604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00144438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00152864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,164.33 or 0.99570004 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.92 or 0.00872317 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

