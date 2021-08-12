Dora Factory (DORA) Market Capitalization Tops $11.19 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, Dora Factory has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. One Dora Factory coin can now be purchased for $7.17 or 0.00016104 BTC on exchanges. Dora Factory has a market cap of $11.19 million and $17.33 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00056308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00015242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.57 or 0.00881934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00110796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.33 or 0.00153500 BTC.

Dora Factory Profile

Dora Factory (CRYPTO:DORA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,561,334 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

