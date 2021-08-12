Dovu (DOV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.62 Million

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Dovu coin can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Dovu has a market cap of $14.29 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dovu has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00056409 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $400.10 or 0.00888664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.45 or 0.00112064 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Dovu Profile

Dovu (DOV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 709,812,517 coins. Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dovu is dovu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Dovu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dovu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

