DoYourTip (DYT) Price Reaches $0.42 on Exchanges

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. DoYourTip has a total market capitalization of $604,307.90 and approximately $84,253.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DoYourTip coin can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000937 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DoYourTip has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DoYourTip alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.88 or 0.00341608 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000093 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001086 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $433.46 or 0.00974956 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About DoYourTip

DYT is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DoYourTip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DoYourTip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.