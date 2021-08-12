DPRating (RATING) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One DPRating coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DPRating has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. DPRating has a market cap of $929,565.30 and $60,271.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00055102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.75 or 0.00862546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00108681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.00155454 BTC.

DPRating Coin Profile

RATING is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. DPRating’s total supply is 9,362,961,677 coins and its circulating supply is 2,140,429,993 coins. DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DPRating is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official website is token.dprating.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DPRating is a quantitative crypto rating agency founded in May 2017. Since its inception, DPRating has released a comprehensive ICO rating model, SmartICO, and conducted in-depth rating for dozens of projects. DPRating has gone on to improve and expand its ratings into three models with different concentrations: Embryo, Growth, and Mature. Each model is adapted to evaluate projects in different development phases. In the future, it will continue to refine these models to achieve more accurate and scientific results. Apart from the quantitative ratings, DPRating's services also include due diligence investigation, ranking lists (Code audits and quality of token listings across different exchanges ), and indexes (DPC and BVIX). “

DPRating Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DPRating should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DPRating using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

