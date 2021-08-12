Dracula Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.54 Million (DRC)

Dracula Token (CURRENCY:DRC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Dracula Token coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dracula Token has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $173,372.00 worth of Dracula Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dracula Token has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About Dracula Token

Dracula Token (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2017. Dracula Token’s total supply is 14,726,899 coins and its circulating supply is 14,486,632 coins. Dracula Token’s official website is dracula.sucks . Dracula Token’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DraculaCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency.”

Dracula Token Coin Trading

