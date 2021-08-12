DragonVein (DVC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $312,810.00

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last week, DragonVein has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One DragonVein coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. DragonVein has a total market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $312,810.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,291.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $620.65 or 0.01370335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.62 or 0.00345799 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00122714 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003160 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DragonVein Coin Profile

DragonVein is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 605,026,614 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.