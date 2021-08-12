Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.34.

DREUF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

DREUF stock remained flat at $$12.93 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $12.93.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

