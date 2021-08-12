Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at CIBC

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its price target raised by research analysts at CIBC from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$32.50 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of DRUNF traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.42. 8,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.06. Dream Unlimited has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $21.62.

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

