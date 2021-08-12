Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target Increased to C$33.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its target price raised by CIBC to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Shares of Dream Unlimited stock remained flat at $C$26.82 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 55,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,942. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$26.11. Dream Unlimited has a 52 week low of C$17.52 and a 52 week high of C$27.49.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$50.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dream Unlimited will post 1.442715 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.