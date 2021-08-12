Drep [new] Trading 26.8% Higher This Week (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Drep [new] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Drep [new] has a total market capitalization of $29.46 million and approximately $6.64 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Drep [new] alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00055762 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00015152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $389.83 or 0.00877072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00110255 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Drep [new] Coin Profile

Drep [new] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Drep [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drep [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.