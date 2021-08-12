Drops Ownership Power (DOP) Reaches One Day Volume of $28,542.00

Drops Ownership Power (CURRENCY:DOP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Drops Ownership Power has a market capitalization of $846,351.68 and approximately $28,542.00 worth of Drops Ownership Power was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drops Ownership Power coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Drops Ownership Power has traded 48.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Drops Ownership Power Coin Profile

Drops Ownership Power’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,176,034 coins. Drops Ownership Power’s official Twitter account is @dropsnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Drops is an NFT project focused on bringing scalability and utility to NFT assets. By bringing DeFi-style properties to NFT assets, users will be able to earn yield with and borrow against their NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Drops Ownership Power

