DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Insider Tali Chen Sells 1,218 Shares

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) insider Tali Chen sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total transaction of $16,832.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Tali Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Tali Chen sold 469 shares of DSP Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $7,475.86.

DSPG stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,257. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36. DSP Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $18.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.86, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.92.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of DSP Group during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in DSP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in DSP Group by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in DSP Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in DSP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

