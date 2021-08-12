DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Chairman Gerard M. Anderson Sells 10,000 Shares

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.02. The stock had a trading volume of 9,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $121.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. FMR LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,545,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

