Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Trading Up 19.2% This Week

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded down 50.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market capitalization of $14.20 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00046622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00142659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00151860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,448.34 or 1.00086971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $386.10 or 0.00869403 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

