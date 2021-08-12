DuckDaoDime Reaches 1-Day Volume of $550,006.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a total market capitalization of $12.63 million and $550,006.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $12.20 or 0.00027477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00046552 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.00143671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00152220 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,355.25 or 0.99930410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.84 or 0.00869286 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,240 coins and its circulating supply is 1,035,396 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.