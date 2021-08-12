Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up approximately 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 166.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,693 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,017. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.69. 2,012,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,153,482. The company has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.63. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $108.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

