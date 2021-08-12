Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.62. The company had a trading volume of 51,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,493. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.63. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $108.06. The company has a market cap of $81.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,693 shares of company stock worth $2,854,017. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

