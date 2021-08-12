Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,377 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises about 0.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000.

PFF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.31. 4,985,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,582,299. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $39.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.151 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

