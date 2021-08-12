Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,982 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJNK. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,462,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,625,000 after acquiring an additional 653,435 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 633.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 282,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 244,055 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 771,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,098,000 after purchasing an additional 200,881 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,940,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,304,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,664,000 after purchasing an additional 138,415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.31. 2,480,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,716,283. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $27.58.

