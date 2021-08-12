Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 2.2% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $108,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $229,000.

DVY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $119.44. The company had a trading volume of 562,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,005. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $124.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.12.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

