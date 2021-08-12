Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 0.8% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.23. 197,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,496. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $89.02 and a 1-year high of $128.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.38.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

