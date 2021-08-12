Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF comprises 0.9% of Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCEF. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the first quarter valued at $298,000.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Shares of PCEF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.67. 74,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,188. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.