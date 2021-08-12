Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 644 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,113,339,000 after purchasing an additional 607,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 21.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $56,039,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2,261.9% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 152,701 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

NYSE BA traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $238.18. 6,768,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,963,101. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.20. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.