Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.72. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$7.70, with a volume of 255,451 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on DPM. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.32 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Monday, July 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.26.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 7.65%.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$197,135.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$197,135.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

