Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,341 ($17.52). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 1,331 ($17.39), with a volume of 146,969 shares.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.17) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,668 ($21.79).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,378.28. The firm has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

