Dylan C. Smith Sells 15,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total transaction of $377,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,133,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,063,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.81. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BOX by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.86.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

